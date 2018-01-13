Brooklynn Prince Stole Twitter’s Heart: ‘It’s Like Christmas’

Brooklynn Prince stole more than just a Critics’ Choice Award Thursday night; she also stole hearts.

Taking the stage to accept the award for Best Young Performer for her role in The Florida Project, her tearful speech and suggestion that everyone get ice cream afterwards won the hearts of everyone on Twitter, who just couldn’t hold back their own tears as they watched the pint-sized actress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Omg it’s like Christmas! Brooklynn Prince stole my heart with #TheFloridaProject – an incredible movie that will stay with you. IMO one of the most underrated movies this year. Amazing win!” one user wrote.

Omg it’s like Christmas! Brooklynn Prince stole my heart with #TheFloridaProject – an incredible movie that will stay with you. IMO one of the most underrated movies this year. Amazing win! #CriticsChoice @TheCW pic.twitter.com/mMCdIB3hQo — Christo Taoushiani (@ChristoZT) January 12, 2018

One person blamed their tears on “allergies.”

“Oh my gosh, my allergies are so bad today,” I say while trying to hide the fact that I’m sobbing over this sweet girl’s speech. One of my fav performances this year—-well deserved! #BrooklynnPrince https://t.co/pA8a6chJwB — Brittany Smith (@brittcat_13) January 12, 2018

“Cutest thing I’ve seen all day,” commented another Twitter user.

Brooklynn Prince winning Critics Choice Award is the cutest thing I’ve seen today — Dominika (@dkanafa) January 12, 2018

Some are even calling for another big win for the 7-year-old: an Oscar.

give brooklynn prince all the oscars for this scene alonehttps://t.co/y3QiKx9R90 pic.twitter.com/l1QLccTm9v — a m y (@amy6amy) January 8, 2018

“This is such a big honor, all the nominees are great. You guys are awesome, we should go and get ice cream after this!” Prince began her acceptance speech. “God, I would like to thank you for this wonderful opportunity, and I would like to thank [director] Sean [Baker] for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be his Moonee.”

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the Halleys and Moonees out there,” she continued, shining a light on the reality of poverty, an issue at the center of the drama. “Guys, this is a real problem. You need to go out there and help. Thank you so much.”

In The Florida Project, Prince portrayed 6-year-old Moonee, a girl living with her mother in a low-rent motel down the road from every girl’s dream palace: Disney World. Despite her family’s situation, Moonee makes the most of her adventures, running around the motel with friends and eating free ice cream.

The Florida Project, an indie film, had a limited theater release last October.