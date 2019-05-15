‘Criminal Minds’ Wishes Moms a Happy Mother’s Day on Twitter

Criminal Minds wished all their mom fans a Happy Mother’s Day on Twitter, and users loved it.

Over on the show’s official page for the social media channel to celebrate the matriarchal holiday.

Fans were thrilled with the message, and have since been commenting on it.

Happy #MothersDay to all the fabulous moms out there, including @CBS moms and the women who play them, like #CriminalMinds‘ @ajcookofficial! Celebrate the day with this festive gallery from @CBSWatch: https://t.co/fTG3NmCpjv pic.twitter.com/N8AbBKeRgv — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) May 12, 2019

“Happy Mother’s Day to the CBS Moms and Criminal Minds Moms,” one fan tweeted back.

“Happy Mother’s Day back at you !!!!!!!” another follower said.

“Thank you and to all the moms at CBS,” someone else wrote.

“Love you all, Happy Mother’s Day,” one other fan commented.

While many fans sent back “happy Mother’s Day” messages to the show, at least one fan too the opportunity to lament its upcoming final season.

“Don’t leave me. You’re my favorite show in the history of all shows. I can’t breathe without you,” the fan pleaded.

It was previously announced that the series — which is overseen by executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer — would end with its 15th season, which is due sometime this year.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” CBS’ EVP of current programs Amy Reisenbach said of the show ending. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

“We wanted to make sure Erica had the time and ability to write a Season (14) finale that honors the characters and the fans,” Reisenbach added. “We discussed wanting to keep the show in continuous production so 10 felt like the right number for us to roll straight into and give Erica enough episodes to end the series the way she wanted to.”

Messer also commented on the show coming to an end, saying at the time, “I am very hopeful that we can honor all of those characters who have been beloved and with this team, with the audience for years, but I don’t know what that’s going to look like; I don’t know the logistics of anything or the story. That won’t be shooting until the spring, so I have some time to think about it, but the hope is to be able to honor all of that history, all of those heroes who have come and gone.”

The final season of Criminal Minds will consist of 10 episodes, but a premiere date has not been announced.