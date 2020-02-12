Criminal Minds: Here’s Who’s Returning for the Series Finale

Criminal Minds is coming to end, but before the final credits roll, a few familiar faces will be returning for the two-part series finale. According to a press release from CBS, the lengthy list of guest stars who will turn up across the last two episodes of Criminal Minds include Ben Savage (Young Jason Gideon), Jane Lynch (Diana Reid), C. Thomas Howell (George Foyet), and Michael Mosley (Everett Lynch). Other guest will include Sharon Lawrence (Roberta Lynch), Alex Jennings (Grace Lynch), Joseph C. Phillips (Deputy Director James Barbour), Jim O’Heir (Clifford Stinson), Nick Gomez (Orlando Gaines), AlexAnn Hopkins (Olivia Irwin), Tracy Melchior (Marilyn Irwin), Graham Beckel (Delvin Weaver), and Corinne Bohrer (Alexandria Duggan).

— possible spoilers for Criminal Minds’ two-part series finale below —

The penultimate episode in the two-part finale titled “Face Off,” picks up a year after Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, also known as “The Chameleon.” He has developed some new theories, with inspiration from his former partner, Jason Gideon (Savage). The BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Lynch.

The final episode of the iconic crime procedural, “And in the End” follows an explosive face-to-face encounter with “The Chameleon,” as Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury. While experiencing hallucinations, Reid is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement.

The remainder of the announced special guests for the final two episodes of Criminal Minds are as follows: Gail O’Grady (Krystall Rossi), Jayne Atkinson (Erin Strauss), Josh Stewart (Will LaMontagne), Stephen Bishop (Andrew Mendoza), Kelly Frye (Kristy Simmons), Beth Riesgraf (Maeve Donovan), Page Leong (Dr. Kiyomura), Gina Garcia-Sharp (Agent Garcia Sharp), André Ellingson (Agent Smith).

“Face Off” airs Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. ET, while “And in the End” airs the following night — Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET, only on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers can also watch the episodes live through the streaming service.