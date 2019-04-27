‘Criminal Minds’ Series Finale Title Officially Revealed

Criminal Minds is coming to an end, and fans now know the title of the series finale.

Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Penelope Garcia on the series, also co-wrote the series finale alongside showrunner Erica Messer. On Friday she spilled the beans on the episode’s title: “And in the End…”

The photo shows Vangsness next to Messer and director Gelnn Kershaw, who will helm the final episode. In her caption, Vangsness confirms that the script is for the series finale and says she shed a few tears while writing it.

Making the series finale doughnut. It is filled with jelly made from my tears. pic.twitter.com/5NmcJaToJO — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) April 27, 2019

The photo has been liked more than 29,000 times on Instagram and more than 1,800 times on Twitter.

Fans immediately took to the replies of the actress’ post to mourn the pending conclusion to their beloved crime series. Many also thanked Vangsness for playing Penelope all these years.

I love your character. I miss the chemistry Garcia and Derek had. I will continue watching reruns as long as they are on tv. I will so miss Criminal Minds!!!!!!!💙💙💙💙💙 — Holly (@Holly42647030) April 27, 2019

I cannot believe, that #CriminalMinds is coming to an end. 😡😭😭I am adding my tears to that jelly, @Vangsness. I love Penelope ‘Tech Goddess Extraordinaire’ Garcia and the whole BAU team. Y’all became like my crime fighting family. — Lencsike David (@LencsikeD) April 27, 2019

As for the episode title, TV Line notes that it could be a reference to the Abraham Lincoln quote “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” Another possible option could be the classic Beatles track “The End,” which closes with Paul McCartney singing “And in the end / The love you take / Is equal to the love you make.”

Criminal Minds‘ final season will run 10 episodes, but no premiere date has been set. It is expected that CBS will reveal if the show premiere in the fall or if it will be held off until midseason at their May 15 Upfront presentation to advertisers.

