‘Criminal Minds’ Season 15 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

After 14 long seasons, Season 15 of Criminal Minds — the final season of the show — is set to kick off on Wednesday, Jan. 8. And you’re definitely going to want to tune in to see the beginning of the end of the fan-favorite program.

Criminal Minds premieres on CBS with two back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the program the traditional way with an antenna, you can also turn to a number of streaming services such as Youtube TV, Sling, or Hulu+ Live TV to check it out. Many of those services also offer free trials.

You can also watch the show live via CBS All Access (the streaming service even offers a one-week trial for new users).

A brush with death can cloud your judgment… Or heighten it. Join the BAU for the two-episode series premiere of #CriminalMinds. Stream it live at 9/8c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/9zmZopy1S0 — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) January 8, 2020

It was previously announced that Season 15 of Criminal Minds would be the show’s last. The series stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez. In advance of the Season 15 premiere, the CBS series’ showrunner, Erica Messer, spoke with TVLine about what fans can expect in the upcoming, 10-episode season.

When asked if the characters in the series would be considering different opportunities outside of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (or the BAU), Messer replied in the affirmative.

“Everyone is definitely reflective because that’s what we’ve all been doing behind the scenes,” she explained. “It’s so unusual to work at one place for 15 years — it makes you wonder what you’ve missed. “What else is out there?” and how your skill set can help, even if you don’t report to the same office every day.”

“They’re in other places. Our finale ends up being such a freight train that it was hard to stop and have an emotional beat with a character coming back, but we were able to bring them back in other ways that will make sense once you see the finale,” Messer continued, giving a bit of insight into what’s to come on the show. “We have this amazing flashback to what I want to say is the season finale of Season 1, and it just makes me smile every time I see it, because not a single one of the team members is there anymore, except for Reid. It’s a nod to everybody who’s been watching all of these years.”