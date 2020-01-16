‘Criminal Minds’ Season 15, Episode 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The last season of Criminal Minds is set to continue on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with the third episode of Season 15. And fans are definitely going to want to tune in to see how the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (or the BAU) handles an incredibly serious threat.

How can you tune into the show? Well, the third episode of Season 15 of Criminal Minds will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS on Jan. 15. If you can’t catch the show via the traditional manner (with an antenna), you can always turn to a variety of streaming services such as CBS All Access, Hulu+ Live TV, Youtube TV, or Sling to watch Criminal Minds. Many of those streaming services even offer free trials if you’re a first-time user.

Criminal Minds Season 15 only recently premiered on Jan. 8 with the first two episodes of the season. So, just in case you’re not caught up, you’re definitely going to want to check out those streaming services to catch up on what you missed in advance of Episode 3.

As previously mentioned, Season 15 will be Criminal Minds‘ last. In advance of the series’ January premiere, showrunner Erica Messer spoke to TVLine about what fans can expect in the final season. Messer was asked whether the characters would be considering opportunities outside of the BAU, and she related that, just like the real-life cast and crew, they will.

“Everyone is definitely reflective because that’s what we’ve all been doing behind the scenes,” she explained. “It’s so unusual to work at one place for 15 years — it makes you wonder what you’ve missed. “What else is out there?” and how your skill set can help, even if you don’t report to the same office every day.”

“They’re in other places. Our finale ends up being such a freight train that it was hard to stop and have an emotional beat with a character coming back, but we were able to bring them back in other ways that will make sense once you see the finale,” Messer continued, giving some insight into what’s to come on Criminal Minds. “We have this amazing flashback to what I want to say is the season finale of Season 1, and it just makes me smile every time I see it, because not a single one of the team members is there anymore, except for Reid. It’s a nod to everybody who’s been watching all of these years.”