‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘SEAL Team’ Not Airing Wednesday Night

Network TV schedules have been regularly messed up thanks to holiday specials, and CBS‘ Wednesday night schedule isn’t exempt from shifting.

Due to the network’s latest programming alteration, neither Criminal Minds nor SEAL Team will air on Wednesday night.

SEAL Team will be skipping a week to accommodate this week’s two-hour episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers.

Criminal Minds has been delayed due to the network’s latest original music special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo.

The musical show will features performances from Mars and his backing band, the Hooligans. They will perform atop of the Apollo’s outdoor marquee to open up the special, and they’ll also take to the streets for some more intimate numbers.

Luckily, CBS viewers will have their regular viewing schedule back on Dec. 6. Both SEAL Team and Criminal Minds will be airing new episodes that night.

When there aren’t conflicts in the Wednesday night schedule, SEAL Team and Criminal Minds air at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST, respectively.