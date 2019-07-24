‘Criminal Minds’ Promises Fans Answers After J.J.’s Finale Revelation

Criminal Minds fans won’t have to wait terribly long for answers following the emotional bombshell during Season 14’s season finale, in which fans learned that J.J. (A.J. Cook) is potentially in love with Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). Cook told Watch! magazine that her confession will be addressed sooner rather than later when the show returns in the winter.

“Well, I can tell you we will find out what happens now that [J.J.] has expressed her true feelings for Dr. Reid,” she teased to the magazine in its July/August issue.

“Don’t you mean ‘Jeid?’” interjected Gubler. “That’s what the internet is calling us.”

The rest of the cast teased even more details about season 15, which will be Criminal Minds‘ last. Daniel Henney, who plays Matt Simmons, explained that the upcoming villain is on the darker side of the series unsub spectrum.

“Overall, I’d say [Season] 15 has more of an arc through the episodes than previous seasons. Our unsub, Chameleon, is played by [Castle veteran] Michael Mosely, and he’s definitely into some gruesome, creepy stuff,” he said.

Last month, CBS released the first cast photo for the final season, showing series veterans Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Cook, Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) and more recent cast additions Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez) and Henney posing for a colorful shoot.

The #CriminalMinds Cast Looks Criminally Good in a Final-Season Photo Shoot https://t.co/JOZ1n0fefr — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 18, 2019

According to showrunner Erica Messer, Season 15 will pick up following a time jump and feature “a little more serialized storytelling” as well as “a couple of personal stories that might be surprising to people.”

CBS announced in January that the longrunning procedural crime drama would be coming to an end following a 10-episode 15th season.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs, said at the time. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

Although new seasons of Criminal Minds typically premiere during the fall TV schedule, Season 15 is being held for midseason, with its typical Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET timeslot being given to Shemar Moore-starring series S.W.A.T.

Currently, there is no premiere date for the final season. All previous seasons of the series are available for streaming on CBS All Access. Seasons 1-12 are available for streaming on Netflix.