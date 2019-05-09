‘Criminal Minds’ Star Matthew Gray Gubler Posts Heartbreaking ‘Last’ Photos, and Fans Are Trying to Deal

Criminal Minds Star Matthew Gray Gubler recently posted some heartbreaking “last” photos of the show’s cast, and fans are trying their best to deal with it.

Taking to Twitter, Gubler shared a series of black & white images of the Criminal Minds stars all posing and smiling together.

He also made a comment about how they don’t want to let go of one another, and it is hitting fans of the series right in the gut.

day 4 of the last C.M 4 ever. (based on our hands you can probably profile that we don’t want to let each other go) pic.twitter.com/1Ij8pPHbsq — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) May 8, 2019

“You all did an amazing job, it looks absolutely incredible! Criminal Minds will forever be part of our history, and forever in our heart. Thank you Matthew,” one person replied. “Get some rest. Take care of your body.”

“This [series,] it’s the best thing in my life. I don’t know what would I do when it end,” another person commented.

I’m not okay with this.. no not okay! I’m not mentally prepared or strong enough for this😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xy87zb3x4Z — Jeanine💋 (@JeanineNesse) May 8, 2019

“So very true [Matthew Gray Gubler],” someone else wrote. “The body language is there! Thanks 2 you, the cast (past & present), WRITERS, directors, & all behind the scenes. We all know about unsubs now!”

“I can’t handle this. This is not okay. Im going to cry. I have been crying. My therapist is mad at me because I wont stop crying and talking about it. Im not strong enough. Lord take me now,” one other fan said.

Okay. 💔💔💔 That is the sweetest, heartbreaking post. Dang it. 😭🤧😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/YwTGvMp7Zx — Rachel Clark (@therachelife) May 8, 2019

Earlier this year it was announced that Criminal Minds‘ upcoming 15th season would be its last.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ executive president of current programs, said in a statement announcing the final season. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

Erica Messer, Criminal Minds’ executive producer and showrunner, also spoke out about the end of the show, tell Deadline, “In some ways, the series has always felt like the little engine that could.” She then went on to thank CBS for being “a great home for a very long time.”

Season 15 of Criminal Minds will run for 10 episodes. At this time, no premiere date has been revealed.