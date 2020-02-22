‘Criminal Minds’ Heartbreaking Photo After Series Finale Has Fans Sobbing

Criminal Minds wrapped up with its series finale on Wednesday, drawing the show’s 15 seasons to a close with a sentimental send-off that brought back past characters in one form or another. Some of the cast showed up in flashbacks, like Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore, while others returned portrayed by younger actors, namely Jason Gideon. The character was originally played by Mandy Patinkin for two seasons before he abruptly left due to disagreements over the show’s content.

Despite these half-returns, fans were happy with the finale and were ready to bid farewell to the show. But the fans apparently weren’t ready for the final photo the series’ official Twitter account sent out.

It gives a swooping look at the cast looking at the camera, acting as a final look at everybody together, drinks in hand, bidding the show farewell.

The pan shows Aisha Tyler, who tweeted out her own tear-inducing message to fans, Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, and more, leading some fans to reach out to them on social media after the finale had ended.

“This time next week we’re not gonna be together like we have been for as long as I can remember. I need you each to know that you hold a really special place in my heart.” – Penelope Garcia That says it all. The #CriminalMinds finale is streaming now. https://t.co/m7JnutBHLY pic.twitter.com/1TAhKSetHA — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) February 20, 2020

While fans were not happy to see the show go with the two-part finale, they lined up to say goodbye and vent their emotions on the last post.

Emotions Pour

How can you not cry? This show is amazing and the cast is amazing I can’t believe it’s over! It’s just sad:( — Alina810 (@Alina99033551) February 20, 2020

“Check on us tomorrow [Criminal Minds] cause we are NOT okay,” one fan wrote after the finale aired.

“I’m going to have to marathon CM you know this, right?? I just can’t believe it’s over,” another fan added, making a massive commitment right as the show ended.

Holding It Together

I held it together until this! — Jennifer McCoy (@burnbrite4u) February 20, 2020

“Wow 15 years. Loved them all. Gonna miss you guy, and gals each week. I enjoyed the finale. Thank you all for a great run. Health, and happiness to all. Looking forward to getting into whatever new journeys you guys take us on in all your future shows. God Bless,” one fan wrote, blessing the cast and crew.

“I’m gonna miss this show, thank you for 15 years [Criminal Minds] there’s still reruns but it’s still not the same when it’s Wednesdays,” another said, letting the reality soak in.

Sad To See You Go

“That was the definite [reality] & you could see memories hanging in that shot…holding on [forever]!” another wrote, noting how powerful the final shot was.

“‘Heroes’ was definitely the right song choice because these people have been my heroes just for one day of every week for the past 5 years,” a second person added, praising the choice of music.

Still Something Missing

This is how I feel right now and will feel for the next couple of days pic.twitter.com/FscPjX6guI — Ethan (@Jedireiss1) February 20, 2020

“This would have been perfect with Derek and Hotchner,” one fan noted, questioning the decision to leave two major castmembers out of the finale apart from flashbacks.

“Good finale but was really hoping to see old friends Morgan, Hotch, back for a last minute cameo,” another agreed.

Behind The Scenes

“Thanks to everyone! actors and team behind the scenes for having us on the edge of the sofa in each chapter and getting excited for their excellent work,” one fan added, giving some praise to the behind the scenes crew.

“Were the other party goers the crew of Criminal Minds? The people behind the scenes of the show? Thank you all for your dedication to not only entertain us, but invite us into your world,” another added, agreeing that the other crew members deserved a little spotlight.

Thanks For All The Memories

“I will try to soak this in. It will take time. I can’t say goodbye to my [Criminal Minds] family. It’s so hard. This is the best series ever! It’s the perfect ending,” one praised the finale and the show’s entire run.

“Going to miss this show alot I’ll always cherish these memories,” another noted.

You can still catch Criminal Minds on CBS All-Access and other streaming platforms.