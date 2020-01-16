‘Criminal Minds’ Fans React to the Growing Tension Between JJ and Reid

The second episode of the final season of Criminal Minds aired tonight, and while the BAU was busy tracking down a serial bomber, fans kept waiting to see what would happen between Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau (A.J. Cook) and Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). Although the two acknowledged the tension between them in the Season 14 finale, it doesn’t seem to be paying off this season just yet.

Naturally, the “Jeid” shippers took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can we just take a moment to look at how sweet J.J. and Reid’s hug was,” tweeted one viewer.

Another celebrated their many shared scenes tonight with, “what a time to be a jeid fan.”

A third couldn’t hold back their frustration with the impassioned plea to “PLEASE FOCUS YOU’RE SOULMATES YOU IDIOTS.”

“The look on JJ’s face, after Reid asked her if she’s okay… tells me, she is not okay,” wrote another, referring to a poignant scene between the two characters.

Throughout the last season, the budding romance between the two was directly addressed by J.J., despite her being married to Detective William “Will” LaMontagne (Josh Stewart). In the Season 14 finale, J.J. told Reid that she always loved him, and she “was just scared of saying anything before, and things are too complicated to say it now,” before adding, “I’m sorry but you should know.”

Last month, Cook teased that the complicated relationship between the two would be further addressed in the coming season with an Instagram post, though she was careful of revealing anything too spoiler-y in the caption.

After it was announced that the 15th season of Criminal Minds would be its last, series star Joe Mantegna wrote a touching letter to fans back in May after he shot his final scenes playing FBI Agent David Rossi.

“I can’t help but reflect in awe at what a truly wonderful experience it has been,” Mantegna wrote. “Yes, I will miss playing David Rossi, and I’ll miss the wonderful writing that brought him to life, but mostly I will miss seeing my fellow castmates and our fantastic crew every day.”

“In the end, we owe it all to you, the fans,” the letter concluded. “For being the most loyal, tolerant, and passionate fans we could have ever asked for. Thanks for being there.”

Criminal Minds airs every Wednesday night on CBS and is available to stream any time on CBS All Access.