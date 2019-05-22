‘Criminal Minds’ Star Daniel Henney Releases Emotional Farewell Video

Criminal Minds star Daniel Henney has released an emotional farewell video for fans of the show.

Taking to Instagram, Henney shared the clip that shows him speaking to his followers from his old set trailer.

“I just want to take a minute to say ‘thank you’ to show my appreciation for all of you who have supported this show, and this character, and myself for the two years that I was on Beyond Borders and the three seasons here on Criminal Minds,” he began.

It’s bittersweet, but we’ve come to an end here on @CrimMinds_CBS. Just wanted to thank you all for the support over the years. We love you! 🙂 #CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/FhVaKtpWYW — Daniel Henney (@danielhenney) May 17, 2019

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys. We love you so much, as a cast. We talk about the amazing fan support we have everyday,” Henney continued. “It’s surreal that it’s over, but i will always be so grateful to have been apart of it, even for this just a few seasons here at [Criminal Minds]. It’s been amazing. There’s no other word for it.”

“So anyway, before I get too emotional, I’m kind of at a loss for words. So, thank you,” the actor added, then concluding, “As you can see, the trailer’s been cleaned out. That is a wrap on Matt Simmons and Criminal minds. And, I guess the only good thing is I don’t have to put this fake tattoo on anymore.”

Many of Henney’s followers have since commented on on his post, with one tweeting back, “when a door closes, many doors open, new opportunities, projects for everyone, just appreciate the time you were inside that door, and keep going.”

“So sad to see [Criminal Minds] end . I have been a fan from the beginning. It was a pleasure to see you join this amazing cast. I am looking to your next project,” another person said.

I know we have S15 to look forward to, but I’m already missing the show. Loved you as Matt Simmons. But, something tells me there’s a lot more action in your future, and I can hardly wait to see it! Still love this takedown…😆😉😏 https://t.co/az4TAT6Qmr — Rachel Clark (@therachelife) May 17, 2019

“All you need to stop making me cry,” someone else commented. “Daniel I loved having you on CM Matt Simmons was great I will miss you all.”

“I will definitely miss this show. But I will definitely be with you spiritually. Keep up the great work,” one other Twitter user wrote.

The final season of Criminal Minds does not have an announced premiere date as of yet, but is expected to debut next year.