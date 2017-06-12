Damon Gupton Breaks Silence On His ‘Criminal Minds’ Departure

Criminal Minds underwent a surprising shake-up this weekend, when it was revealed that the series would be saying goodbye to one of its stars.

It was reported that Damon Gupton would be departing the series after just one season, and there was no solid reason given for the cut – at least nothing that was said publicly.

Gupton broke his silence on the departure on Twitter, while responding to another celebrity who found himself out of a job this weekend.

Tyvis Powell, a professional football player for the Cleveland Browns, was set to throw out the first pitch at a Cleveland Indians baseball game this weekend. Hours before he was supposed to take the field, the Browns informed him that he had been cut. Powell still went to the game and performed the ceremonial pitch.

After being cut, Powell tweeted an encouraging message about his future. He said, “When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there.”

wanted to let you know I appreciate this as I just lost my job. You throwing out the 1st pitch is pure class and a monumental image. — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) June 10, 2017

Gupton responded to Powell, saying he was in the same circumstance, and that the player’s ability to still throw out the first pitch encouraged him.

Later on, the former Criminal Minds star wished luck to Powell, while thanking him again for the words in the tweet. He said the quote was “right on time.”

all my best to you sir. And good luck finding your next landing space. Thanks for the quote. Seriously…it’s right on time. — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) June 10, 2017

Although Damon Gupton was only on Criminal Minds for one season, he became a favorite among fans fairly quickly. After Thomas Gibson was fired at the beginning of this past season, Gupton came in and filled the void admirably.

Many fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the decision to let Gupton go.

dude i’m so sad to see that. but you know how we do! can’t wait to see what’s next! — kevin daniels (@kevinddaniels) June 12, 2017

The rest of the stars of Criminal Minds are still negotiating their contracts for the upcoming 13th season, so there could be more departures on the way.

