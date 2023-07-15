'Criminal Minds': Cameron Monaghan and Elle Fanning's Episode Resurfaces

An episode of Criminal Minds has resurfaced going all the way back to Season 2, and it has Cameron Monaghan and Elle Fanning in it. A clip from Season 2, Episode 6, "The Boogeyman," was posted to the Instagram account itscmquotes, which shows Monaghan's Jeffrey trying to chase and kill Fanning's Tracy, and both of them are quite young, considering the episode first aired in 2006. Though it was pointed out in the clip that it seemed more like Ian Gallagher from Shameless was trying to kill Catherine the Great, which makes for an interesting backstory.

In the episode, the team investigates the kidnapping and murders of children in a town in Texas, and it all points to an elementary school guidance counselor, James Charles, whose wife and son Jeffrey left him a few months ago. Hotch and the team worry that James is working towards his preferred victim, his own son, but it's discovered that the unsub is actually the son. Then Jeffrey offers to walk Tracy home from the school bus, and that's when he attacks her and acts really creepily. The episode also marked Lola Glaudini's departure as Elle Greenaway, but she came back for the series finale in 2020.

While the episode was the only one on Criminal Minds that Cameron Monaghan appeared in, Elle Fanning appeared later in Season 2 in the finale when the team deal with an unsub going after children, and they try to save Tracy. Luckily she is once again saved by the BAU, and all is right with the world until they have to deal with the next creepy unsub. Even though it is supposed to be creepy and scary, it is both weird and cute to see both of them so young, especially after seeing them in shows like Shameless and The Great.

Since Criminal Minds is streaming on Paramount+, fans will be able to see both Cameron Monaghan and Elle Fanning in their Season 2 episode, and see just how different they are compared to now, which is always interesting when looking back on a series. Maybe the two could even guest star in the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, even though production is currently paused due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. You never know what could go down, especially since it has been a long time since both of them were on the show.