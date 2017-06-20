‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’ Star Daniel Henney Joining Main Series

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders may have been cancelled, but at least one star from the show will continue in the franchise.

According to Deadline, Daniel Henney will join this season of Criminal Minds as a series regular, reprising his role as Special Agent Matt Simmons.

Henney starred in both seasons of Beyond Borders, before the show was cancelled by CBS this spring. The character was a member of the International Response Team, but he had worked with the BAU before, particularly when he helped orchestrate Reid’s release from Mexico.

As a series regular, Henney will star in the entire 13th season of Criminal Minds. It looks as though he will slide in to replace the void in the team, left by departing star Damon Gupton.

As of now, there have been no other actors from Beyond Borders set to make the move to Criminal Minds.

Before he nabbed a major role in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Henney was already a CBS veteran. He had appeared in shows like Three Rivers, Hawaii Five-O, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

When the show returns on September 27, Daniel Henney will join the ranks of returning stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vagsness, and Adam Rodriguez.

