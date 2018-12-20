Courteney Cox and Tom Selleck Give Fans the ‘Friends’ Reunion of Their Dreams During NYC Run-in

Could Friends fans be any more excited? After all these years, Dr. Richard Burke still can’t get enough of Monica Geller.

Courteney Cox and her TV ex Tom Selleck had a bit of a Friends reunion in New York on Tuesday, with comedian Claudia Oshry capturing the encounter on video.

“Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Teller saying hi to one another,” Oshry captioned the photo. “Shook. What will Chandler say?”

In the short clip, which occurs inside a restaurant, Cox can be seen reaching up and giving Selleck a long hung. When she draws away, the two keep their arms around each other and continue talking.

Friends fans know that Monica and Richard were a pretty serious couple, and even talked about marriage and having kids, throughout the series, despite the age gap between them. Had Chandler Bing not swooped in and won over Monica’s heart instead, the series may have had a very different turnout indeed.

Those looking to re-live Richard and Monica’s glory days can happily do so on Netflix, which reportedly paid $100 million to keep the ’90s and early 2000s sitcom from leaving its streaming platform in 2019.

The show initially had an expiration date on Netflix, with a note reading “Available until 1/1/19.” As could be expected, fans instantly had a freak-out moment when they assumed the popular show would be pulled from the site. But a few days later, Netflix confirmed that Friends would remain on the service throughout 2019.

Captioning a photo of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) dressed as the holiday armadillo, Netflix tweeted, “The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: ‘Friends’ will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019.”

The New York Times reported that it cost the service $100 million to grant users that wish, with Netflix reportedly paying that amount to WarnerMedia. That figure came from two people with direct knowledge of the matter who spoken the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the deal.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal between WarnerMedia and Netflix is a multiple-year deal worth between $70 million and $80 million for 2019 alone. Despite the difference from The New York Times report, the new deal is still a major increase compared to the original four-year deal the two companies inked in 2014, which kept Friends on Netflix for $30 million per year.

THR also reported that the new agreement will give WarnerMedia the option in 2020 to stream Friends on its own upcoming service that would rival Netflix.