Coolio Fans Remember His Epic 'Kenan and Kel' Theme Song

Coolio made a lasting impact on pop culture in the 1990s, thanks to his smash hits "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage." After his sudden death on Wednesday, the rapper's fans also recalled his famous song "Aw, Here It Goes!," which was used as the opening for Nickelodeon's hit sitcom Kenan & Kel. The shows stars, Kel Mitchell and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, both remembered Coolio on Instagram. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at a friend's house in Los Angeles, his manager, Jarez, told TMZ. He was reportedly found collapsed on the bathroom floor. Medical emergency responders tried to revive him, but they were unable to. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics suspected cardiac arrest as the cause of death, Jarez said. Law enforcement sources later told TMZ they found no drugs or drug paraphernalia at the scene, but an autopsy and toxicology report will determine the official cause of death. "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly," Coolio's talent manager told TMZ. "Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers." Scroll on to see how Mitchell, Thompson, and Kenan & Kel fans remembered Coolio's contribution to the series.

'Aw, Here it Goes!' Kenan & Kel was created by Kim Bass and debuted on Nickelodeon in July 1996. The opening featured Coolio joining Thompson and Mitchell at Universal Studios Orlando to perform "Aw, Here it Goes!," which took its name from one of Mitchell's catchphrases. Coolio even performed the song at his concerts in recent years.

'A classic example' of Hip-Hop and TV collaborating I know Coolio made a name for himself in the 80s. But as a 90s baby I knew Coolio for the Kenan & Kel theme song. The song was a classic example on how a sitcom TV show & HipHop collaborated in the 90s.

Thompson remembered Coolio in a few Instagram Story posts. "Wait, now Coolio!!!" he wrote, adding a sad emoji. In the next slide, he included Questlove's tribute, adding, "Damn homie!!! Rest in power!!!"

Mitchell shared a long tribute, including a clip from Coolio's appearance in an All That "Good Burger" sketch. He said the two only recently spoke on the phone, laughing as they recalled good times. "Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that," Mitchell wrote. "I will Coolio and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics. Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and pray God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!

"Shout out to Coolio," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly when Kenan & Kel celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2016. "It was the best. He had been on All That before at that point, so we felt like we knew him. That's how you are when you're young, 'Oh yeah, Coolio's my best friend.'"

"That hook, the song still holds up today," Mitchell told EW in 2016. "When I do [comedy] shows I'll play the Kenan & Kel theme song and come out to the stage to that or I've even been in the club and they play it."