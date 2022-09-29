Coolio's Death Shocks Longtime Celebrity Friends, Fans of the 'Gangsta's Paradise' Singer
Fans and fellow industry peers were stunned by the news that Coolio passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The rapper died of a suspected cardiac arrest. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963, in Pennsylvania, Coolio later moved to Compton, C.A., where he signed with Tommy Boy Records in 1994 and released his debut album "It Takes a Thief." Coolio rose to fame in 1995 following the release of "Gangsta's Paradise," a song featured in "Dangerous Minds" and winner of the 1996 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.
The mid-'90s saw Coolio's success grow after "Gangsta's Paradise," and he eventually recorded "Aw, Here It Goes!" for Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel. He also appeared in the series. In 1997, he released his third album, My Soul, which included the single "C U When U Get There," which reached the No. 12 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The platinum record was his last with Tommy Boy, but Coolio released five more studio albums: 2001's Coolio.com, 2002's El Cool Magnifico, 2006's The Return of the Gangsta, 2008's Steal Hear, and 2009's From the Bottom 2 the Top. His death prompted an onslaught of sympathy and condolences from celebrity fans, collaborators, and those who knew his best. Read on for some of the initial responses.
Prayers go out
My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022
Comedian Martin Lawrence wrote, "My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio #rip."prevnext
'One of the nicest dudes'
One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022
Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA
Fellow 90s rapper MC Hammer, sent his condolences Twitter, "One of the nicest dudes I've known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio."prevnext
'59 is a lot better than 24'
59 is a lot better than 24
RIP Coolio— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 29, 2022
To the surprise of some users, actor Devon Sawa wrote a brief tribute to Coolio, writing "59 is a lot better than 24 RIP Coolio." Sawa made a reference to the rapper's lyrics in "Gangsta's Paradise," I'm 23 now, but will I live to see 24?The way things is goin' I don't know."prevnext
'A gift for making street tales mainstream'
RIP Coolio, whose one massive hit overshadowed a formidable run of classic West Coast bangers. An original member of the Maad Circle & Compton representative – with an undeniable star quality, humor, charisma, and a gift for making street tales mainstream without sanitizing them pic.twitter.com/DEyMqEOJfs— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) September 29, 2022
Rap legend Biz Markie posted a fitting tribute to the late artist. "RIP Coolio, whose one massive hit overshadowed a formidable run of classic West Coast bangers. An original member of the Maad Circle & Compton representative – with an undeniable star quality, humor, charisma, and a gift for making street tales mainstream without sanitizing them."prevnext
'Peaceful Journey Brother.'
Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio https://t.co/59sMVmQsU7— Dr. Love (@questlove) September 29, 2022
Questlove kept his message to the rap icons short and sweet: "Peaceful Journey Brother."prevnext
'I witness first hand this man's grind to the top'
This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022
Actor and industry peer Ice Cube tweeted, "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."prev