Coolio's Death Shocks Longtime Celebrity Friends, Fans of the 'Gangsta's Paradise' Singer

Fans and fellow industry peers were stunned by the news that Coolio passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The rapper died of a suspected cardiac arrest. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963, in Pennsylvania, Coolio later moved to Compton, C.A., where he signed with Tommy Boy Records in 1994 and released his debut album "It Takes a Thief." Coolio rose to fame in 1995 following the release of "Gangsta's Paradise," a song featured in "Dangerous Minds" and winner of the 1996 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

The mid-'90s saw Coolio's success grow after "Gangsta's Paradise," and he eventually recorded "Aw, Here It Goes!" for Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel. He also appeared in the series. In 1997, he released his third album, My Soul, which included the single "C U When U Get There," which reached the No. 12 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The platinum record was his last with Tommy Boy, but Coolio released five more studio albums: 2001's Coolio.com, 2002's El Cool Magnifico, 2006's The Return of the Gangsta, 2008's Steal Hear, and 2009's From the Bottom 2 the Top. His death prompted an onslaught of sympathy and condolences from celebrity fans, collaborators, and those who knew his best. Read on for some of the initial responses.