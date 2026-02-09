Comedy Legend Ben Stiller Suffers Painful Accident in Wild Super Bowl Commercial

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone were the musical duo no one expected in a kooky and retro Super Bowl LX commercial that ended in a major fall.

The Zoolander actor starred alongside the “Beautiful Things” singer as an ’80s synth-pop brother duo in Instacart’s Super Bowl commercial that debuted Sunday.

(courtesy of instacart)

In the ad, directed by iconic filmmaker Spike Jonze, Stiller’s Gary and Boone’s John sing about Instacart’s Preference Picker feature while giving some painful insight into their sibling rivalry.

When Boone’s character pulls off an impressive backflip, Stiller’s character is shown trying to one-up his brother with a flip off the highest point of the stage — an attempt that goes hugely wrong as he falls several feet and crashes into a drum set.

Gary tries to shrug off John’s help, but is still addled by his fall, which causes him to take another tumble off the side of the stage.

Stiller told Entertainment Weekly that he agreed to be a part of the ad campaign because it was “really funny” and could be “really ridiculous” because it was “so out-there and absurd but very specific in terms of tone and style.”



Another draw for the Meet the Parents star was the opportunity to work with Jonze and Boone, the latter of whom he described as “incredible” and “so talented.”

“He’s got such a great, open attitude towards trying something new,” he said of the “Mystical Magical” artist. “I don’t think he’s done a lot of acting, and he just jumped into the improv and he just has this incredible ability to put himself out there in his musical talent, his physical abilities, and his willingness to kind of go and have fun.”

Stiller was also amazed by the “insane flips” Boone is known for. “I don’t even understand how he does it,” the actor marveled. “We were shooting after lunch and he’s about to do the flip. I’m like, ‘What did you have for lunch?’ He’s like, ‘I had a couple of cheeseburgers and a milkshake.’ And then he goes and does these crazy flips. Yeah, I love him.”

He estimated that Boone performed the standing backflip featured in their commercial “at least 20 times,” adding that he was “standing right next to him watching him do it, and I still don’t understand how he does it.”