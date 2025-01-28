CNN Undergoing Massive Layoffs

Cable news giant CNN announced sweeping changes on Jan. 23, including approximately 200 job cuts and a significant shift toward digital operations, as CEO Mark Thompson implements his boldest restructuring plan since taking the helm 18 months ago.

According to AP News, the workforce reduction primarily targets CNN’s traditional television operations, where viewership has declined as audiences increasingly abandon cable TV for alternative news sources. However, the network plans to offset these losses with new digital hires, supported by Warner Bros. Discovery’s $70 million digital investment.

“This is not a cost-saving exercise,” Thompson explained in an interview. “We’re actually leaning in with increased investments.”

The reorganization includes notable scheduling changes for several prominent personalities. AP News reports that Wolf Blitzer’s Situation Room will move to 10 a.m. EST, Jake Tapper’s show will shift to 5 p.m., and Audie Cornish will take over CNN This Morning at 6 a.m. Meanwhile, veteran anchor Jim Acosta’s future remains uncertain after reportedly declining a late-night time slot.

The network faces multiple challenges beyond cord-cutting trends. Recent ratings reveal a stark decline in viewership, with Trump’s inauguration drawing only 1.7 million viewers compared to Biden’s 8 million four years ago. Additionally, CNN recently settled a defamation case with a U.S. Navy veteran over coverage of Afghan evacuation efforts, though the financial impact remains undisclosed.

Thompson, who previously led digital transformations at The New York Times and BBC, has already implemented changes to CNN’s online presence. The network recently introduced subscription tiers ($3.99 monthly or $29.99 yearly) for heavy users and is developing new digital products focusing on lifestyle, weather, and sports content.

“Our objective is a simple one: to shift CNN’s gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting,” Thompson wrote in a staff memo. The network is also developing a new streaming product that would enable viewers to watch CNN content on any device, though no launch date has been announced.

The restructuring reflects broader industry challenges, particularly in reaching diverse political audiences. Some Trump supporters celebrated news of the layoffs online, with OutKick founder Clay Travis suggesting on X that Trump has potentially “killed legacy media as we know it.”

Thompson emphasized CNN’s commitment to distinguished journalism, highlighting programs like Abby Phillip’s that facilitate debate between opposing viewpoints. “I think we need to quietly and patiently get on with our jobs as journalists,” he concluded.

As part of the reorganization, CNN will transfer some technical operations to its Atlanta office, streamlining its television production processes. The network will also introduce new shows, including The Arena hosted by Kasie Hunt at 4 p.m. and 5 Things with Rahel Solomon at 5 a.m., demonstrating a continued commitment to traditional news programming despite the digital pivot.