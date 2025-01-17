CNN Shakes up Schedule, Moves Legendary Anchor to New Slot

Wolf Blitzer may bet getting a new time slot. TV Insider reports his early evening news broadcast, which he’s been hosting on CNN for 20 years, may be on the move as the network is looking to test out The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer during the mid-to-late mornings instead of its current 6 p.m. spot. Variety first reported the potential change.

The report notes that Blitzer will be working alongside anchor Pamela Brown for a two-hour show that would keep the Situation Room title, airing in the 11 a.m. slot. The Situation Room previously ran for two hours until it was shortened to one hour in January 2021. Jake Tapper‘s time slot increased to two hours in the aftermath.

CNN’s new programming plans want to focus on increased digital content imprint amid declining viewership. No official plans have been made firm.

In July 2024, CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson revealed that the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, planned to invest $70 million toward his digital content plan. Plans include a new subscription product and new ad-free digital offerings based on CNN’s original productions and Spanish-language service.

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer currently airs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Blitzer has been hosting the program since 2005 in that same slot. He’s been with CNN since 1990. His tenure with the news outlet included him as a military affairs reporter and a White House correspondent. He has been spearheading CNN’s election coverage since 2004.

The network has been having major lineup changes in the past two years. In 2023, the 10 p.m. primetime slot was given to Abby Phillip for CNN NewsNight and its 11 p.m. slot to Laura Coates for Laura Coates Live. Don Lemon’s 2023 firing also caused much change with the network. He’s since launched a podcast.