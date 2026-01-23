CNBC Personality Announces Her ‘Last Day’ as Co-Anchor, Reveals She’s Getting Her Own Show

One popular CNBC anchor is moving on up.

Morgan Brennan, co-host of Closing Bell: Overtime, is leaving that afternoon show to have her own early morning news show.

In a statement on Twitter/X, she shared her excitement over the news.

“I am thrilled and honored to share that I am getting my own show on CNBC!” Brennan wrote. “Starting January 26th, join me at 5 AM, as we set the tone for the day and deliver news and analysis you will need to hit the ground running.”

I am thrilled and honored to share that I am getting my own show on @CNBC ! Starting January 26th, join me at 5am EDT as we set the tone for the day and deliver news and analysis you will need to hit ground running. This is a very unique hour at CNBC- it broadcasts globally… — Morgan Brennan (@MorganLBrennan) January 9, 2026

She noted the 5 am slot is a “very unique hour” at the business-focused network, as “it broadcasts globally across the US, Europe and Asia — and we have big things planned.” She then thanked her former staff on Closing Bell: Overtime, writing that she was “deeply grateful to that team for their incredible ideas, energy and expertise these past few years together.”

In an email sent out to all CNBC staff, the network’s editor-in-chief David Cho wrote that Brennan’s new show will be “bringing the energy and sharp observations she’s known for to kick off the day. Her fresh, thoughtful take on the markets signals a new approach for the show, designed to equip viewers with the information and insight they need to navigate the trading day.”

Brennan’s currently-untitled news series will air on CNBC beginning January 26.