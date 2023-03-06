CNBC Anchor Makes Major Shift

CNBC anchor Morgan Brennan is on the move. After spending a little more than two years chronicling the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street, the CNBC host has left Squawk on the Street. Brennan, however, will not be moving very far, as she will now co-anchor fellow CNBC business show Closing Bell: Overtime alongside Jon Fortt.

Brennan first joined Squawk on the Street in June 2020 as a replacement for Sara Eisen, who had been co-anchoring the network's 10 a.m. hour since joining CNBC in 2013. Eisen moved to Closing Bell. Brennan's final day on Squawk on the Street arrived in February, with the anchor bidding farewell to the show on social media, where she shared an in-studio photo of herself as she reflected on her time on the show. She wrote, "Two babies. One pandemic. Multiple studios (including home). And countless rocket launches. It's been an amazing experience anchoring with these two TV titans and the entire [Squawk on the Street] team." She added, "thank you all for a great 2.5 years" before teasing, "starting Tuesday, a new CNBC adventure!"

That new adventure is a co-anchoring spot on Closing Bell: Overtime, CNBC's other markets-focused show, alongside Fortt. Per CNBC, the show takes viewers "through all of the after-hours moves including breaking news, corporate earnings and post-market trading, and Michael Santoli provides daily markets insights throughout the program." As she joined the show, Brennan shared a first-look glimpse of herself at the reporting desk, writing on Twitter, "let the [Closing Bell: Overtime] begin!."

Brennan's move from Squawk on the Street to Closing Bell: Overtime came amid a larger scheduling shakeup for CNBC that was announced in January. In addition to adding a new show at 7 p.m. called Last Call to replace Shepard Smith's program, the network also replaced the 11 a.m. program TechCheck with an additional hour of Squawk on the Street anchored by Carl Quintanilla and Eisen. At the time, it was also announced that Eisen would anchor the 10 a.m. hour of Squawk on the Street as departing Scott Wapner moved from Closing Bell: Overtime to Closing Bell. The announcement also included news that Frank Holland would take over Worldwide Exchange for Sullivan.

Brennan has been with CNBC since December 2013, when she first joined the network as a general assignment reporter based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Throughout her near-decade with the network, Brennan has covered a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, and defense and space, appearing on shows including Squawk on the Street and Closing Bell: Overtime. She also hosts the CNBC podcast Manifest Space. She previously served as a staff writer and reporter for Forbes Media.