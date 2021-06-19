Christopher Meloni Smoothly Handles 'Law & Order' Fan Question About His Hairline

✖

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni has some fun with fans on Friday night, even sharing a shocking revelation about his receding hairline. He also explained what he was doing with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay in a behind-the-scenes photo. Meloni, 60, has clearly been in a better mood since returning to the Law & Order fold this year.

"Thoughts on your disappearing hairline?" one person asked Meloni. "Grass don't grow on a busy road," Meloni replied. The actor certainly has been busy lately. After 10 years away from SVU, he returned to play Det. Elliot Stabler in Organized Crime, which debuted in April. In the series, Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) lead the Organized Crime Control Bureau's investigation into the villainous Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). The eight-episode first season ended with a shocking cliffhanger on June 3, revealing that the Wheatley storyline is not over yet.

Grass don’t grow on a busy road https://t.co/AEGqTzFyX0 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 19, 2021

The Wet Hot American Summer actor also had a hilarious response when one fan asked him about a photo of him holding Hargitay, who appeared to be falling. "Gurlfren passed out, I caught her, and gave her mouth to mouth #JustInCase," Meloni replied. Another fan asked him to explain his technique. "Intertwine ur fingers and press down firmly BUT lovingly with a rhythmic pulsing action on the spot until you see signs of life…questions," Meloni replied.

Meloni also had fans going crazy on social media last week when Interview Magazine published new photos with the actor. One of the pictures showed Meloni wearing a green tank top and hot pink pants, which really shocked fans. In the interview, Meloni expertly dodged a question about fans "shipping" Stabler and Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson. "Meaning that if you’re an Elliot and Olivia shipper, you’re thirsting to see their relationship be consummated? That’s like asking me to try to stop the northbound train by lying down on the track," he said. "That’s a third-rail question."

You also will not see Meloni on Cameo anytime soon. The actor said he if he did it, he would only do it for charity. "I can’t do it for monetary gain," he told Interview. "Maybe I should see a shrink about that. But I am trying to convince myself to do it for a charity. I don’t know if that’s my Catholic guilt, but I’m caught between procrastination and doing it for charity. Maybe once the season shuts down and I have a bit more time, I’ll be more amenable to it.”

Both SVU and Organized Crime will be back for new seasons this fall on NBC Thursdays. Another Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense, will also start in the fall. Past episodes of SVU and Organized Crime can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock.

