'Rick and Morty' Season 5, Episode 8: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

✖

Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 8 was a doozy, so it's definitely worth it to catch up if you missed this weekend's premiere. "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" first aired on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. If you missed the telecast there are only a few ways to stream the show legally for now.

New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 are available to stream on AdultSwim.com and the Adult Swim app within a few hours after they premiere on TV. However, access to these episodes is generally only available with a valid login for a cable subscription or satellite package. There's no way to buy access to this app individually, and no other subscription service has the latest episodes. That means the only option for cable cutters is to purchase the latest episodes digitally.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

You can buy Rick and Morty Season 5 for as little as $18.99 on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more. You can also buy individual episodes for as little as $1.99 depending on whether you want high definition or not. These digital purchases will also be uncensored, leaving nothing to the imagination in Rick's drunken, burp-laden rants.

Those are essentially your only two options for catching up on Rick and Morty Season 5 so far. The show can be viewed with a skinny TV bundle streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, but those services only show the live telecast, not the episodes that have already aired. Seasons 1 through 4 are available on Hulu and HBO Max, but there's no telling when those services might get Season 5.

However you watch, "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" is a must-see episode for die-hard fans. It had some heavy implications for the continuity-heavy storylines of the series, with Easter eggs reaching all the way back to Season 1. It seems like the events that started in this episode may play into the final two installments of the season as well.



That’s a friggin’ wrap on Rick & Morty season 7. We all stared into the abyss & saw the face of God & It was a Gundam. God is a Gundam & does the Naruto run. Unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/t6YAUWI6f6 — Zig Zaddy Kane (@yayforzig) August 7, 2021

Rick and Morty Season 5 will come to a close on Sunday, Aug. 22. There's no telling when the next season might start, but over on Twitter the writers have confirmed that they are already finished with the scripts for Season 7. Depending on how the voiceover and animation processes go, we could be watching Season 6 in no time. Until then, look out for the final two episodes of Season 5 on the next two Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.