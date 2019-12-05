‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’: Gwen Stefani’s Performance Lit up Twitter

The holiday season got its official start on Dec. 4 thanks to the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. To really get everyone into the Christmas spirit, Gwen Stefani kicked things off with a rendition of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” and her appearance on the NBC program was enough to get tons of fans on Twitter talking. Many loved to hear Stefani’s latest take on the track, which is a single from her 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

“Gwen Stefani is a National treasure!” one fan wrote about the performance, adding a bunch of Christmas tree emojis to boot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another fan couldn’t help but discuss Stefani’s flawless holiday look during her performance. “Wowww Gwen Stefani looks so amazing at the Christmas tree lighting wtf this woman aged so well,” they wrote.

@gwenstefani you were absolutely amazing. Not to mention completely beautiful. Keep rocking 🤘 — Ashley Gomez (@AshleyG63175194) December 5, 2019

Stefani’s performance had many jamming along to “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Gwen… girl, you got me liking that YOU MAKE ME FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS song,” another fan wrote. “You looked lovely on the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center stage!”

There were truly many fans who loved watching the singer’s opening performance, like this fan, who wrote, “YES!!!! I love turning on Christmas at Rockefeller Center to see @gwenstefani opening the show!”

Back in 2017, Stefani opened up about what it was like to release Christmas music in an interview with Billboard. Apparently, the singer had always wanted to release an album full of holiday songs.

“I wanted to do it for years, but when do you find the time?” she said about You Make It Feel Like Christmas. “My last record [2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like] just came pouring out of me in a way where it was like medicine. It was really just me trying to follow the answers to my prayers. It was very personal. Before that, I hadn’t really been able to write anything.”

Stefani went on to say that after she connected with her spiritual side, she was able to try her hand at her Christmas record.

“It was really a whim,” she said, regarding why she chose to finally make the holiday album. “The way it works is you have to get it done really early, and I had no idea that I would be able to write so quickly, because I’m such a slow writer. It just came right out. I did six songs in three sessions.”