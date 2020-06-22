Chris D'Elia Episode of 'Workaholics' Removed From Hulu, Amazon and Comedy Central Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

An episode of Workaholics featuring Chris D'Elia has been removed from multiple platforms after several accusations of sexual misconduct were brought against the comedian. Season 1, Episode 8, "To Friend a Predator," was officially removed from both Hulu and Comedy Central. Although the episode is still listed on Amazon Prime, it is no longer available to watch, a message reading "this video is currently unavailable" appearing. Comedy Central confirmed to Variety that the episode had been removed from all of the company's platforms and that the actor’s 2013 comedy special, White Male, Black Comic, has also been removed.

In the episode, which initially aired on May 25, 2011, D'Elia portrayed a man named Topher, a child molester who befriends the three main characters. Although no longer available for streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime still lists a description for the episode. The description reads, "When the guys try 'To Catch a Predator,' a local child molester, he turns out to be the coolest guy they ever met."

The decision to remove the episode comes after several women came forward on social media to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct. The allegations were first brought forward by a Twitter user going by the name of Simone Rossi, who claimed that D'Elia asked her for pictures and asked her to meet up so that they could "make out." Sharing screenshots of her alleged interactions with D'Elia in 2014 when she was just 16, Rossi said that she believed she was "being groomed by a stand-up comedian" twice her age. Shortly after, several more women came forward, detailing their own allegations in which D'Elia reportedly sexually harassed and assaulted them when they were just teenagers and young women.

Breaking his silence, D'Elia, speaking with TMZ, denied any wrongdoing, saying that he has "never knowingly pursued any underage woman at any point." In a statement, the actor said that all of his relationships "have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." He went on to explain that he got "caught up in my lifestyle" and promised to "continue to do better."

Along with his role on Workaholics, D'Elia also starred in Season 2 of Netflix's hit psychological thriller You. In the series, he portrayed Henderson, a sexual predator and stand-up comedian. Netflix has not announced any plans to remove episodes of the series featuring D'Elia from its platform.