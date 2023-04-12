Chip and Joanna Gaines to Star in New 'Fixer Upper' Series

Chip and Joanna Gaines are set to star in a new Fixer Upper series, five years after the original HGTV series ended. Deadline reports that the new show is titled Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and will find the famed fix-it couple renovating a historic building in downtown Waco, Texas. The new series was announced at Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the new Max streaming service, a rebranding of the current service: HBO Max.

In The Hotel, viewers will watch as the Gaineses' take the former Grand Karem Shrine building and convert it into the premiere hotel destination in Waco, where they first started their remodeling business. The show is being produced by the couple's production company, Blind Nil, and will consist of six half-hour episodes. The series will culminate in the grand opening of Hotel 1928, "a new boutique hotel just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos... complete with four floors of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a restaurant, ballroom event space and a rooftop terrace."

Magnolia Network is expanding the ‘Fixer Upper’ franchise with new installment ‘The Hotel,’ set for premiere this November https://t.co/xuQ2NNNpQG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 12, 2023

"For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about – hospitality, restoration and home," The Gaines' said of the new project. "We've always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay."

"Fans have been visiting Waco for years, but soon they will be able to do more than see a Fixer Upper – they can stay in one overnight!" said Allison Page, Global President of Magnolia Network and DTC. "With Fixer Upper: The Hotel, we're pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest projects Chip and Jo have ever undertaken and giving viewers a first look at a unique and storied space that will help define downtown Waco for years to come."

Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV in 2013 and ran until 2018. The show is said to have been a catalyst for increased tourism and economic growth in Waco. Two years later, Discovery Inc. announced that there would be a revival of the show for the Gaineses own TV channel: Magnolia Network. This was a replacement for the DIY Network, which was a sister channel for HGTV. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home — the revival series — premiered in January 2021, as part of Magnolia Network's soft launch on Discovery+.