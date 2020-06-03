Some 'Chicago P.D' Viewers Are Struggling With the Series Amid George Floyd Protests

Some Chicago P.D. viewers have expressed that they are struggling with the nature of the series, amid the widespread protests ignited by the death of George Floyd. On May 25, Floyd was arrested by four Minnesota police officers on suspicion of forgery, with one of the officers kneeling on his neck, leading to Floyd's death. The officer was later arrested and charged with murder in the second-degree.

Now, a number of Dick Wolf fans are taking to Twitter to share that his shows, Chicago P.D. most specifically, is tough to watch in the wake of all that has happened. Many are pointing to the character Hank Voight, played by actor Jason Beghe. Voight seems to be very controversial for some watchers, due to the intensity and aggressiveness he often puts into his police work. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.