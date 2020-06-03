Some 'Chicago P.D' Viewers Are Struggling With the Series Amid George Floyd Protests
Some Chicago P.D. viewers have expressed that they are struggling with the nature of the series, amid the widespread protests ignited by the death of George Floyd. On May 25, Floyd was arrested by four Minnesota police officers on suspicion of forgery, with one of the officers kneeling on his neck, leading to Floyd's death. The officer was later arrested and charged with murder in the second-degree.
Now, a number of Dick Wolf fans are taking to Twitter to share that his shows, Chicago P.D. most specifically, is tough to watch in the wake of all that has happened. Many are pointing to the character Hank Voight, played by actor Jason Beghe. Voight seems to be very controversial for some watchers, due to the intensity and aggressiveness he often puts into his police work. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.
the DA gotta cut Hank Voigt loose. #ChicagoPD— sassystephb (@SassyStephB) March 6, 2014
I can’t even watch Chicago PD anymore cause it’s making me mad— Sheema💋 (@CharlieeSheem) May 28, 2020
The real question is...will Henk Voght still behave like he is used to after all is going on? @NBCChicagoPD— sara🌹🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@S1997Sara) June 2, 2020
@WolfEnt I love your #Chicago shows, but it's time to rethink how you write Hank Voigt on @NBCChicagoPD since he regularly abuses & even kills suspects. That lawless character should NOT be a role model. https://t.co/p1Ca36GqM7— Kona's Mom🦮🎶🎭🌊 (@iamrachelwolf) June 3, 2020
I can’t watch Chicago PD. Cops skirting/breaking laws? Hard pass.— 💎 Elizabeth 💎 (@TheShinyLion) May 30, 2020
I can’t even watch one my favorite shows, Chicago PD right now 😕— Rahman Salih (@Dream_Chasers14) June 1, 2020
your shows reek of police propaganda and @NBCChicagoPD even justifies police brutality... https://t.co/1DrbeRd1OA— wish a nigga would like liam neeson (@faisamilli) June 2, 2020
@NBCChicagoPD your silence is loud. We love you, but your silence isn’t going unheard. https://t.co/PNVb47Pggr— Brooke (@BeyftKTM) June 2, 2020
Show creators @WolfEnt say even less at this moment. Where are you reflecting on what you produce? Neither of the two shows above glorify police brutality nearly as much as your @NBCChicagoPD. Your words are empty https://t.co/3lrITiKwnA— JJ (@whateverwithjj) June 1, 2020
But @NBCChicagoPD stays killing Black folks on TV & planting evidence. Soooo do Black lives REALLY matter? Or are you pandering? https://t.co/zDepxfbeGq— TEE FRANKLIN AINT TEACHING YOU WHITES A THING! (@MizTeeFranklin) June 2, 2020
Sergeant Hank Voight is a torturer and a murderer. https://t.co/SncTIZF5FR— Steven Torrente (@theLastTheorist) June 2, 2020
@NBCChicagoPD is the worst. Literally main character was acting out behind me what was on my twitter feed in front of me, so much so, I had to ask @mrscopilot to please watch something/anything else but Police Brutality & Murder Glorification as her chosen entertainment.— MrCopilot (@mrcopilot) June 3, 2020
You should reexamine the shows you make, then.— Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) June 2, 2020
Or a show like my personal favorite example of your example @NBCChicagoPD in which the most heroic cops bends or frankly shatters most if not all rules especially ones regarding safe and legal interrogation.— M Hernandez esq. (@MikeyH11214) June 3, 2020
Here’s a gorgeous example https://t.co/dLD2KOdUYR— M Hernandez esq. (@MikeyH11214) June 3, 2020