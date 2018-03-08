‘Chicago P.D.: Did Trudy Platt Survive the Explosion?

Chicago P.D. teased one of its characters would find themselves in danger during its special crossover with Chicago Fire, but we never thought they’d do that.

At the start of the P.D‘s episode of the crossover, Antonio (Jon Seda) arrives at Firehouse 51 looking for his daughter, who is grounded after posting a photo of her and her friends drinking at a party.

The firefighters are preparing to watch an interview on TV where P.D. Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) — married to firefighter Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) will sit down with a newscaster to discuss safety in the city of Chicago.

At the police station, Det. Halstead (Jesse lee Soffer, officers Burgess (Marina Squeciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) get snacks as Sgt. Voight (Jason Beghe) preps the TV to see their colleague on local television.

When the interview starts the cops joke as they see Platt acting uncomfortably in front of the camera, then a beeping sounds starts to go off that interrupts the interview before it begins. Then, a loud bang can be heard before signal crashes on the broadcast.

Viewers then see the burning television studio after an explosion, and Platt knocked unconscious amongst the flames.

Luckily, Platt woke up just in time to rescue the news reporter from the flames and take both of them to safety by locking themselves in a room until Severide (Taylor Kinney) arrived and safely took them out of the building.

Fans were relieved to see the fan favorite character come out unharmed from the tragic bombing.

The crossover features the police officers and firefighters teaming up to start a serial bomber targeting members of the media in the city.

The two-night crossover event continues with Chicago Fire on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.