‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Jumps to CBS for New Show

Another One Chicago alum is making the jump to CBS.

Deadline reports that Chicago P.D.’s Natalee Linez has joined FBI offshoot CIA in a series regular role.

Linez is set to portray Gina Rojas, a trusted analyst on the team. She joins Tom Ellis, fellow One Chicago alum Nick Gehlfuss, and Michael Michele. Ordered to series in April, CIA centers on a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis) and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station. They have to learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.

CIA is set to premiere during midseason 2026 on CBS after getting pushed from the fall schedule due to production delays after going through a showrunner change. Warren Leight is taking over for FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, who was tapped to spearhead the series and co-write the pilot with franchise boss Dick Wolf.

Linez had a brief arc on fellow Dick Wolf series Chicago P.D. in the most recent 12th season as Valeria Soto. She can currently be seen recurring as Jessica Figueroa in Power Book III: Rising Kanan. Linez can also be seen in Tell Me Lies, Blood, Beach, Betrayal, The Good Doctor, Natural Disasters, and Siren, among others.

Wolf, Leight, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, Paul Cabbad, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers alongside Eriq La Salle, who will direct the pilot episode. Universal Television produces in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. CIA is the fourth series in the FBI franchise. It was initially set to start as a backdoor pilot during last season of FBI, but CBS ultimately scrapped the idea when casting didn’t work out. Despite the network axing FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, CIA was still ordered and seems to be turning up the heat.

While CIA won’t be premiering until midseason, FBI will be coming back for Season 8 on Monday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. More information on CIA, including a premiere date, will be announced later this year, but for now, fans will have to settle with the casting news that they have.