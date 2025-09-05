‘FBI’ Spinoff Adds ‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Dynasty’ Stars

The newest FBI series has landed some new cast members.

Variety reports that a Chicago Med star and a Dynasty star will be joining Tom Ellis in the upcoming series, CIA.

CBS ordered the new offshoot to series in April, with Ellis starring as a rule-breaking, loose-cannon CIA case officer who is assigned to work out of the CIA’s New York Station with a seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. CIA was initially set to premiere this fall, but it was delayed to midseason after David Hudgins stepped down as showrunner, with Warren Leight taking over. CBS gave the show more time to adjust to the changes as casting continued, and we finally know who is joining Ellis.

Nick Gehlfuss

Pictured: Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Nick Gehlfuss has been cast as Ellis’ FBI counterpart. He is best known for his role as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med. He starred on the NBC drama for the first eight seasons, departing in the Season 8 finale after making his debut on Chicago P.D. in 2015 ahead of Med’s premiere. News of Gehlfuss’ addition to CIA comes not long after it was announced he’d be returning to Chicago Gaffney Medical Center for Med’s upcoming 11th season. Considering that the One Chicago and FBI franchises come from Dick Wolf, it’s not so surprising that another actor has made the jump between series.

Additional credits include Love & Mercy, Equity, Army Wives, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Shameless, Longmire, Murder in the First, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Power. CIA will mark Gehlfuss’ first role since departing Chicago Med in 2023.

Michael Michele

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Michael Michele will play a supervisor at the CIA. Notable credits include Sandra Gill on New York Undercover, Nikki Sheridan on Central Park West, Detective Rene Sheppard on Homicide: Life on the Street, Dr. Cleo Finch on ER, Jessie Gray on Kevin Hill, Ayanna Floyd on Star, Darlene Sutton on Queen Sugar, and Dominique Deveraux on The CW’s Dynasty reboot.

She can most recently be seen on CBS’ The Equalizer, which was canceled after five seasons earlier this year. Additional credits include MacGyver, Gossip Girl, Creature, The Substitute 2: School’s Out, Dangerous Curves, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Dark Blue, among others.

CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Warren Leight, Eriq LaSalle, Paul Cabbad, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Universal Television produces in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. A premiere date has not been given for CIA, but it will premiere sometime during midseason 2026 on CBS.