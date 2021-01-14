'Chicago P.D.,' Med' and 'Fire' Return Tonight After Capitol Riot Delay

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are returning to primetime on Wednesday. All three of the shows were due to air new episodes on Jan. 6. But, due to NBC's news coverage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol involving Donald Trump's supporters, the episodes were pre-empted. Of course, One Chicago fans are incredibly excited that the shows are finally returning after a brief hiatus.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med were all supposed to return to NBC on Jan. 6 after their previously-scheduled winter break. However, NBC decided to air three hours of news coverage regarding the Capitol riot. On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were in the midst of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. They ended up infiltrating the building, causing it to go under lockdown. Since the incident took place, there have been several arrests of individuals who allegedly made their way into the Capitol. Additionally, due to his role in this matter, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the second time on Wednesday, as they previously charged him with "incitement of insurrection." Trump is the first president in U.S. history to have been impeached twice.

Given that One Chicago took the week off for the NBC network to cover the chaotic events going on at the Capitol, fans of the shows are delighted to see that their favorite programs are back and brand-new on Wednesday. Check out what some of those very One Chicago fans are saying below.