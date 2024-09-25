'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Gives Update on Cancer Treatment

Marlyne Barrett is giving an update on her cancer treatment. The Chicago Med star was diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer in July 2022 and made the diagnosis public that September. While it seemed like the NBC medical drama was preparing for Nurse Maggie Lockwood to take a leave of absence, Barrett had admirably continued filming all throughout her treatment. Now, 30 rounds of chemotherapy later, she's in "complete remission" and is in "joyful survival mode."

"It was huge," Barrett told PEOPLE of her mass. "It started on the left ovary and took over and went all the way almost to the other. I looked like I had a full-grown fetus inside of me." The actress had her surgery in December 2022, accompanied by 15 rounds of chemo both before and after the surgery. Additionally, she had to have paracentesis, which removes fluid from the abdomen with a needle or catheter.

(Photo: CHICAGO MED -- "I Can See the Writing in The Wall" Episode 818 -- Pictured: (l-r) TV Carpio as Dr. Grace Song, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood -- (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC) - George Burns Jr/NBC))

"My stomach was accumulating this fluid that made me look like I was nine months pregnant," Barrett said. "They were draining like eight or nine liters of liquid out of me that made me automatically lose like 15 pounds every time." With the procedures and chemotherapy, "a lot of pain" came along with it, especially with the first six rounds of chemotherapy. "There was pain prior because the mass was causing these spasms, and then on top of that was chemo," Barrett shared. "When I would get chemo, you're talking about a 10-hour infusion that day. And you don't necessarily get the opportunity to heal between the treatments."

As for choosing to work while undergoing treatment, Marlyne Barrett said being on the set of Chicago Med was "life-giving." She continued, "I don't think that people realize mobility means life. So as long as I was able to move, work, laugh at everybody's bad jokes. People were treating me like I was normal, even when my eyebrows were no longer present. It made the time fun, not necessarily having to think about [my health] all the time."

Barrett has been in "complete remission" since July, and she feels "fantastic." While the cancer could come back later down the line, the fact that Barrett got through the chemo and still worked, no less, is a huge accomplishment, and it's so great to know that she is doing well. "It's a bittersweet celebration because you're getting to know yourself, post- such an experience," Barrett admitted. "You're getting to know your body again; you're getting to know yourself, so you're celebrating with deep gratefulness."