‘Chicago Med’ Star Steven Weber and EP Allen MacDonald Tease ‘Questions Will Be Answered’ in Season 11 Premiere Following Hannah’s Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Chicago Med is finally back for Season 11 on Wednesday, and that means the outcome of Hannah’s baby news.

In the Season 10 finale, Jessy Schram’s Dr. Hannah Asher found out that she was pregnant, but the baby daddy wasn’t revealed.

There has been speculation that Steven Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer was the father after Hannah visited him in the final seconds of the episode. Luckily, Weber told PopCulture.com that Season 11, premiering on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, will begin “basically where Season 10 left off.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

“There is a lot more information that’s pertinent to what’s happening in that storyline that I’m not at liberty to tell you right now,” he admitted. “Just know that your questions will be answered. You may be not surprised, thrilled. You may be angry. You may be happy. That’s what I can say. But it’s definitely a continuation of where we left off.”

“And because the cliffhanger was such a tortured moment for the fans, the writers and myself decided that we were going to answer that question immediately,” added executive producer Allen MacDonald. “So, as Steven was saying, you will know the answer to that very important question in about fifteen seconds after the premiere starts.”

Hannah’s baby daddy can either be Archer or Luke Mitchell’s Mitch Ripley, and fans certainly have their thoughts on it. There’s a 50/50 chance, and there’s no telling who it will be and how the other will react. Luckily, it sounds like viewers will find out almost immediately on Wednesday, so the wait since May is finally almost over.

Pictured: (l-r) Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Elsewhere in the episode, “We All Fall Down,” a family of victims from a house fire “are rushed to Gaffney. Lenox fights to save two sisters injured in an all-night rave turned tragedy. Tensions mount between Goodwin and Abrams over difficult staffing changes.”

Chicago Med also currently stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. Marlyne Barrett previously stepped away from Med for personal reasons, but it’s said to only be temporary. Find out who Hannah’s baby daddy is in the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med, airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all 10 seasons are available. Whoever the baby daddy is will certainly change the show moving forward, so there will be a lot to look forward to.