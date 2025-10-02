‘Chicago Med’ EP Allen MacDonald Teases Nick Gehlfuss’ Return (Exclusive)

Dr. Halstead is coming back to Gaffney.

Nick Gehlfuss is returning to Chicago Med in Wednesday’s episode, and executive producer Allen MacDonald gave a little tease to PopCulture.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor left the NBC medical drama at the end of Season 8. He portrayed Dr. Will Halstead since 2015, making his debut in Season 2 of Chicago P.D., before Med officially premiered later that year. Fans last saw him when he left the hospital and moved to Seattle, reuniting with his former flame, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto), and her son, Owen. It’s been revealed that Gehlfuss is appearing in the 200th episode on Wednesday, and MacDonald confirmed that he won’t be the only one.

Play video

“Will is returning to Gaffney with Owen,” he shared. And that’s not all. MacDonald said that the 200th episode is not “the last episode we’ll see him in this season.” Whether or not DeVitto will be joining him for a future episode is unknown, but fans will be happy to know that Will is going to be back, and there’s no telling what else will be in store.

In a new promo for the 200th episode, Will returns to Gaffney, carrying an injured person as Owen asks for help. It already looks like this will be an emotional episode, and fans won’t want to miss his highly anticipated return.

Meanwhile, Nick Gehlfuss is the latest familiar face who has returned to Chicago Med. Last season, Rachel DiPillo came back as Dr. Sarah Reese in multiple episodes after she left in Season 3. Yaya DaCosta returned during Season 8 in a recurring capacity after exiting in Season 6 as April Sexton. She married Brian Tee’s Dr. Ethan Choi, and the two started a mobile clinic for the impoverished people in her community, marking Tee’s exit. Tee previously returned to direct numerous episodes.

Pictured: (l-r) Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Chicago Med currently stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. Marlyne Barrett took a temporary step back for personal reasons, but might return as Charge Nurse Maggie Lockwood at some point.

Don’t miss Gehlfuss’ return to Chicago Med in the show’s 200th episode, airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all 10 seasons, plus the Season 11 premiere, are available.