‘Chicago Med’ Reveals Hannah’s Baby Daddy

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med.

After almost five months, Chicago Med fans finally know who Hannah’s baby daddy is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Season 10 finale in May, Jessy Schram’s Dr. Hannah Asher found out she was pregnant.

While fans didn’t find out who it was, there were only two possible choices: Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) or Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). There has been some speculation that it could be Archer after Hannah visited the older doctor in the final seconds of the episode, and ahead of the premiere, Weber told PopCulture.com that the premiere begins “basically where Season 10 left off.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Executive producer Allen MacDonald echoed the sentiment, revealing that fans will “know the answer to that very important question in about fifteen seconds after the premiere starts.” MacDonald was true to his word, because it is revealed at the top of Wednesday’s premiere that Archer is, in fact, the father. Even though some fans probably aren’t happy and were hoping that Ripley was the daddy, Weber told TVLine that the storyline is “exciting.”

“I think it’s gonna give some of the fans what they want, it’s gonna freak some of the fans out,” he said. As for MacDonald, who also serves as showrunner, he admitted that as a writer, he “just felt the connection between Archer and Hannah just ran deeper than the connection between Ripley and Hannah. Speaking honestly, in a lot of ways, last season Ripley was a little bit of a manchild.”

Pictured: (l-r) Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Speaking of Ripley, he did not hear the news in the way Hannah had hoped. After one of the nurses overheard Hannah and Archer talking about the baby, she congratulated Ripley, believing it to be his. Ripley confronted Hannah in the elevator, where she told him that the baby is Archer’s. He’s appropriately surprised and confessed that for a few hours, he believed he was going to be a dad, and he was surprised by how much he wanted it.

It’s hard to predict how things will go for Hannah and Archer, especially once word gets out that they’re having a baby together. Fans will just have to tune in on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens in new episodes of Chicago Med.