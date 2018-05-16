‘Chicago Med’ Season Finale Teases Connor Rhodes’ Possible Exit

One of Chicago Med‘s lead doctors might be scrubbing out of the series next season.

The NBC medical drama’s season finale left viewers with many questions to answer when it returns in the fall, with a pending proposal answer, the possible breakup of April (Yaya DaCosta) and Choi (Brian Tee) and some new additions to the hospital’s management.

But one of the hour’s biggest cliffhangers came from a new opportunity given to Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), which could take him out of Chicago.

At the beginning of the episode, Rhodes had taken himself off the conjoint twins surgical team following an error in judgment in last week’s episode that caused the life of a patient.

Feeling unsure about his skills, Rhodes chooses to stand in the sidelines and talk to residents about what’s happening during the surgery.

Things change, however, when the surgeons hit a snag in the operation to separate the babies.

Rhodes promised the babies’ parents he would whatever it took to protect them and, given his skills in cardiothoracic surgery, the doctor intervenes and scrubs back in to finish the job, impressing a visiting doctor who witnessed the surgery from the gallery.

Later on, when the hospital celebrates the successful separation of the babies, the man comes to Rhodes and asks to talk to him, but viewers don’t see that conversation.

After Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) are left in the parking lot following his proposal, the episode shifts to Rhodes standing outside the hospital in a pensive mood.

Ava (Norma Kuhling) comes out and confronts Rhodes about what happened in surgery, mostly about whether him pulling out of the surgery was a stunt to impress his higher-ups. Rhodes dismisses her accusations but reveals the man offered him an attending position at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“Of course you’re going to take it,” Ava says.

“Would you?” Rhodes asks his colleague.

“Yes. Absolutely,” Ava says.

“Great,” Rhodes says as he gets into his car, leaving the question of whether or not Donnell will return for the series’ fourth season a mystery.

Donnell’s possible exit would not be the only cast departure in the One Chicago universe, Chicago Fire fans were shocked to learn early Tuesday that piriginal cast member Monica Raymund is exiting the series ahead of its seventh season.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund, who played Paramedic in Charge/Firefighter Candidate Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson wrote. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

Chicago P.D. also saw one of its cast member’s exit the series after police detective Alvin Olinsky was killed off during the fifth season finale.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will all return fall 2018 on Wednesdays to NBC.