‘Chicago Med’ Producers Preview Star Colin Donnell’s ‘Very Emotional’ Final Episode

Chicago Med is heading toward some big changes when it returns for Season 5. Along with Dr. Connor Rhodes’ (Colin Donnell) bittersweet goodbye from the hospital, the doctors on the NBC medical drama will have to deal with the aftermath of a shocking car crash, possible pregnancy and a health scare that could be so much more.

The series left fans with many questions left to be answered in the upcoming premiere, titled “Never Going Back to Normal.” The episode is “about big changes that are happening in all of our characters’ lives,” executive producer Diane Frolov told TVLine. She teased Connor’s goodbye will be “very satisfying” and “very emotional.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans will remember the finale left a big question mark after Connor’s father died in suspicious circumstances. The death left Connor wondering if his ex-girlfriend Ava Becker (departing series regular Norma Kuhling) might have been involved in some way. The story was reportedly left open ended in the Season 4 finale since the writers were unsure if the actors would return for Season 5 at the time production took place for May’s episode.

The news of Donnell and Kuhling’s exit first broke in April. Jon Seda, who plays Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D., was also announced to be leaving the One Chicago franchise at the time, with his ending also left open-ended in May.

Executive producer Andrew Schneider told the outlet the Season 5 premiere will provide “complete resolution” to Connor’s relationship with Ava, as well as the mystery surrounding the death of Connor’s father.

Donnell previously spoke out about filming his final episode of the series to TVLine, calling it a “long, emotional couple of days.”

“But it was great. I’m glad that we got the chance to wrap up his storyline,” he added in August. “I think it’s going to be really cool for the fans.”

In regards to the car crash, the Season 4 finale left Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) with “a traumatic brain injury, and we will reveal how serious it is in the first episode,” Schneider previews.

Fans can also expect drama surrounding April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) “grappling” with the idea of possibly having a child together. The episode will also address the cliffhanger concerning Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) health.

Schneider also teased to the outlet that the car crash will put Natalie and Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) potential reconciliation “very much on hold,” and her current love interest Phillip (guest star Ian Harding) is “not giving up on Natalie at all.”

Chicago Med returns for Season 5 Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.