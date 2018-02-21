‘Chicago Med’ off Tuesday Due to Winter Olympics

Chicago Med‘s Winter Olympics hiatus continues, with only one week to go until the next new episode.

The network will be airing a primetime block of snowboarding, bobsled, alpine skiing and figure skating from the games in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hiatus was announced after the February 6 episode, “On Shaky Ground.” The NBC medical drama will return with an all-new episode on February 27.

The upcoming episode, titled “Down by Law,” will see Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) advocate for a 14-year-old child bride patient who is admitted to the hospital in a ripped-from-the-headlines case of the week.

“You have the right to make your own medical decisions,” Natalie says to the young girl in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

“She is my wife and I make the decisions,” the older man says to Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), who is also Natalie’s boyfriend.

“She’s 14 and now you want to play games with her health?” Natalie says in a heated moment.

The trailer then shows Natalie getting kicked off the case for claiming abuse as the network teased she will “break the law” for her patient. Sounds like the upcoming episode will bring some shocking moments.

NBC recently released a synopsis for the upcoming episode.

After witnessing a drive-by shooting and hitting her head, Dr. Manning (DeVitto) struggles with the aftermath of a head injury. Complicating matters, she and Dr. Halstead (Gehlfuss) deal with a teenage patient and her overbearing older husband, who might not be looking out for his young wife’s best interests.

Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) finds himself in a unique situation when he learns alarming information about the woman he went on a date with. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) is surprised to discover some unexpected things about the man she has been seeing. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) is frustrated when Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo) disobeys his orders and puts herself at risk.

Many network television shows have taken a break for a few weeks to make room for the Winter Olympics. Other Chicago shows, including Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, will return for new episodes the last week of February. Other NBC favorite This Is Us will also return on February 27.

Fans of the show were quick to express their sadness at Chicago Med being on break.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.