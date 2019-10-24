‘Chicago Med’: Major Character Finally Reveals Serious Illness, and Fans Have Thoughts

Maggie Lockwood’s secret is out on Chicago Med! The NBC medical drama saw some of the people at the hospital start to question if things were O.K. with the beloved nurse, as she continued to keep her breast cancer diagnosis a secret. Fans were heartbroken to see Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) going through her treatments alone.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Med Season 5, Episode 5: “Got A Friend in Me”

The episode kicked off with an emotional sequence showing how chemotherapy has affected Maggie since she started her treatments. While still at her home, the nurse was seen brushing her hair and showing clear signs of hair loss.

As she brushed she noticed how more chunks were falling, though she did not let that bring her down in the moment. She then put on a wig on top of her hair as she was determined to continue hiding her condition.

Ur gonna beat this, Maggie! Ur stronger than it! Love you! 😩😩😭😭❤❤ #ChicagoMed https://t.co/y6bfQPlATP — Kai 🌹💫🌠 (@ShippersHeart_) October 24, 2019

I hate to see Maggie losing her hair… #ChicagoMed — Jennifer R. Boyd (@JenniferRBoyd2) October 24, 2019

At the hospital, Maggie asks April (Yada DaCosta) to cover for her while she is out for an appointment. April seems to be suspicious of Maggie’s attitude after she is short with her responses about leaving early.

Another nurse then reveals some of them are worried because they noticed Maggie had used an open exam room to lie down. When they asked if she was O.K., Maggie lashed out at them.

Natalie later comes to Maggie to protest her lighter workload after her brain injury, but her friend bites her head off. Maggie apologizes but says she has to go without giving her time to ask what is going on.

#chicagomed Maggie’s colleagues need to know to support her — stephanie wayman (@stephy9538) October 24, 2019

Later, Maggie is shocked when she runs into Caroline Charles (Paula Newsome) during her chemo. She tells Dr. Charles’ wife to keep her secret, but lets her sit with her during chemo. Caroline relates given her past with the disease. She tells Maggie keeping her diagnosis a secret is not a healthy way to handle the situation, adding she was comforted when she finally told her loved ones about her disease.

Caroline then meets with Charles (Oliver Platt) for coffee and admits she is very happy now that her cancer battle is over. Maggie finishes her treatment for the day and gets a text from April, checking in to make sure she is OK.

Near the end of the episode, April and the other nurses find Maggie outside. She holds back tears as she takes off her wig to reveal what she has been going through. April holds her hand, as the other nurses also comfort her.

What did you think of Maggie’s big reveal? Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.