‘Chicago Med’ Just Brought Back a Familiar Face in Surprise Return

Chicago Med brought back a familiar face that fans haven’t seen in a very long time.

Wednesday’s episode of the NBC medical drama saw the return of Mekia Cox’s Robin, one of Dr. Charles’ daughters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Cox is working full-time on The Rookie as Detective Nyla Harper, that didn’t seem to stop her from flying to the Windy City and temporarily appearing on Chicago Med. The newest episode, “Baby Mine,” included the funeral for Dr. Charles’ mother, who died towards the end of the May 8 episode. Despite Robin’s rocky relationship with her grandmother, she still attended the funeral. But that’s not the surprising part.

Pictured: (l-r) Mekia Cox as Robin Charles, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Robin admitted to her dad that her grandmother had actually apologized for being racist every time she called her. By the time Dr. Charles delivered his eulogy, Robin and sister Anna (Hannah Riley) were in tears. It was an emotional part of Season 10’s penultimate episode, which otherwise kept things pretty intense.

As for Cox’s return to Chicago Med, last time fans saw Robin was in Season 5. She recurred in Seasons 2 through 4 and appeared in a single Season 5 episode in 2019. The timing makes sense, given the fact that she joined The Rookie in 2019, beginning with Season 2, meaning less time to spend on Med. It was nice to see her again on the Dick Wolf series no matter how brief, given that her schedule has probably been packed. Since The Rookie has been renewed as well as Chicago Med, it’s unlikely fans will see Robin again next season, unless a major storyline involving Dr. Charles would call for it.

(Disney/Mike Taing) MEKIA COX

In other Chicago Med news, the new episode also included Hannah getting some pretty major news – she is pregnant. She found out after being rejected to be her sister’s surrogate and taking a few pregnancy tests to be sure. There is still one episode left of Season 10, so fans will find out next week what she’s going to do with the news and if she will tell the baby daddy, who is likely to be Ripley.

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are. Fans can also get their Mekia Cox fix with all seven seasons of The Rookie streaming on Hulu.