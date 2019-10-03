‘Chicago Med’ Introduced Connor’s Replacement, Dr. Marcel, and Fans Had Lots to Say

Connor Rhodes might have left Chicago Med in the Season 5 premiere, but his replacement of sorts is already taking center stage. The premiere episode subtly introduced fans of the NBC medical drama to new doctor Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) as a new E.R. doctor with a connection to Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) wife Caroline.

The doctor continued to stand out in Wednesday’s new episode, which saw him step into action along with the rest of the staff during a massive hospital power outage.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Med Season 5, Episode 2: “We’re Lost in the Dark”

The episode began with Crockett Marcel introducing himself to one of the medical students as he got a pick-me-up before starting a night shift. Things kicked quickly into high gear after a car crash nearby required all of the doctor’s attention.

The student and Marcel seemed to disagree when the doctor recommended a surgery when medication would be a better solution. Marcel says that the surgery would secure he would be cured from his heart condition and would help him more than medicine, though Noah (Roland Buck III) does not seem to agree.

Fans were interested to find out more about the new doctor, some questioning his decision as others complimented his looks.

The blackout happens in the middle of Marcel’s surgery, making all of the equipment useless.

With hours before the backup generator starts working again, Marcel has to make the decision to keep going. Noah seems to disagree with all of his choices, but Marcel still gives him opportunities to scrub in and help with the procedure.

The surgery takes a risky turn but Marcel and Noah work together to stabilize him until the power returns. After surgery Noah tries to apologize for a mess-up, but Marcel tells him he did great and has great skills.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere, series show runners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov teased to CinemaBlend Dr. Marcel’s introduction could mean trouble for relationships on the show.

“He has a different energy than the other characters. He’s a kind of easygoing guy,” Frolov said of Rains’ new character. “He’s a funny character. He has a different perspective.”

He may wind up disrupting some relationships,” Schneider teased.

Fans seem to be interested to find out more about the new doctor. As for the actor behind Dr. Marcel, Rains is known for roles on independent films like The Taqwacores and A Girl Was Home Alone at Night. He is also known for playing the big bad Kasius on the first part of Season 5 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

What do you think of Chicago Med‘s newest doctor? The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.