‘Chicago Med’: Halstead’s Pedophile Patient Sparks Social Media Debate

Will Halstead is known for going above and beyond for his patients on Chicago Med, but when a man refused to get treated for cancer fans stopped to think.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and April (Yaya DaCosta) face a moral dilemma when a man walks comes to the ER and refuses to be treated following a cancer diagnosis. Will presses on, asking why he doesn’t want to fight his disease and the man responds he has been fighting pedophile urges his entire life, and just wishes his life to be over.

Rather than accepting his patient’s wishes,Will enlists the help of Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) to have him considered incompetent, therefore letting the hospital make his medical decisions. Sarah finds the patient competent, making it his decision alone about whether or not to seek treatment.

April protests to Will, wondering why he is so set on helping a man who could be dangerous to children. Will tells April it’s not his job to judge his patients.

Chicago Med fans were quick to comment on the controversial case, some agreeing with Will’s idea that doctors don’t get to choose who to save.

Others were quick to side with April, saying that if the man does not want to live, it’s not the doctor’s job to try to talk them into treatment, especially if they are a pedophile.

After refusing treatment, the man gets an obstruction in his throat that causes him to quickly deteriorate. Will manages to clear his airway the first time, against his patients’ wishes, but after talking with him further — and realizing the man is in a lot of mental and physical pain — Will chooses to let him go when his heart stops beating without extraordinary measures.

The case leaves Will feeling guilty he couldn’t do more for his patient and April re-examining her stance for choosing to judge her patient rather than simply doing her job.

One Chicago fans will enjoy a double dose of Will this week as he is set to guest star on the two-hour Chicago Fire special, along with April and Ethan (Brian Tee) Thursday.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.