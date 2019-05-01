‘Chicago’ Shows Not on Tonight, NBC Airing 2019 Billboard Music Awards Instead

NBC’s One Chicago universe is taking another week off, just ahead of its final episodes for the season.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will not air during their usual Wednesday night timeslots as the network will replace its entire primetime schedule with the live broadcast of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Hosted by The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, the ceremony celebrating today’s top music will be broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Mariah Carey is set to receive the Icon Award, which was previously given to big names in music such as Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Cher. Cardi B leads with 21 nominations this year, followed by Post Malone and Drake with 17, and Travis Scott with 12.

The awards ceremony will also offer many anticipated performances, including opener Taylor Swift, who will be performing her new single “ME!” with Brendon Urie from Panic! At the Disco for the first time.

Other acts expected to perform include Ariana Grande, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Halsey, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Madonna and Maluma, The Jonas Brothers, BTS and Halsey, Panic! At the Disco, Khalid and Lauren Daigle.

All three Chicago series will return with new episodes on May 8, as they prepare for the end of their respective seasons soon after.

Chicago Med will kickstart the night as usual with “More Harm Than Good,” the official episode description reads: “Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) disagree on how to handle a patient who they discover is poisoning herself. Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) throws some serious accusations at Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling). Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) has suspicions about Natalie’s new boyfriend and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) tends to Bernie.

On Chicago Fire, “Try Like Hell” will see Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Boden Eamonn Walker) search to uncover whether arson was the cause of a fire at the hair salon, as other members of the squad make a “startling” discovery when they track down a missing part from Engine 27.

Chicago P.D. will wrap the night with “Sacrifice.” The description of the episode reads: “A violent crew is hitting pharmaceutical delivery trucks and stealing drugs, but their motivation is more complicated than just money. The case tests Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) relationship.”

With their finales set for May 22, the shows will also likely hint at the reasons for Chicago Med‘s Connor Rhodes and Ava Bekker, and Chicago P.D.‘s Antonio Dawson’s (Jon Seda) exits, which are expected to come at the end of the season.

The One Chicago shows air Wednesdays starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.