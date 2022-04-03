‘Chicago Med’: Fan-Favorite Actor Confirmed to Return

Chicago Med fans haven’t seen the last of Dr. Dean Archer. Deadline reported that Steven Weber will be back as a series regular for Season 8. While Weber was a series regular during Season 7, his future with the show was in question as he originally signed a contract with a one-season commitment.

Weber first joined Chicago Med during Season 6, during which he had a recurring role on the program. He later signed a one-year deal to appear on Season 7 as a series regular. Now, Dr. Archer will return once again for the next season of the medical drama. Weber’s character currently serves as the head of the E.D. While Archer’s colleagues have a love-hate relationship with him, they do recognize that he excels at what he does.

Weber isn’t the only actor who will have an increased role going into Season 8. It was previously reported that Jessy Schram, who portrayed Dr. Hannah Asher, would be returning to the NBC series. Schram first debuted in Season 5 and her last appearance came during the Season 6 premiere, which aired in November 2020. The actor returned during the March 16 episode of Chicago Med, titled “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.” Upon returning to the series, Schram will be a series regular.

The Chicago Med cast has had a few casting shake-ups over the years. The biggest one came in May 2021, during which it was reported that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta, who portrayed Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton, respectively, were leaving. Both of the actors had been with the NBC series since it first debuted on the network. Following the news, DeVitto penned a message in which she looked back on her time on Chicago Med fondly.

“It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye,” she wrote. “Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude, Torrey.”