‘Chicago Med’ Doctors Discover Frozen Sexual Assault Victim in Tonight’s Episode

In a new promo for tonight’s episode of Chicago Med, doctors discover a frozen sexual assault victim.

As the clip begins, the patient is brought in on a stretcher after being found left out in the snow and cold. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is with her.

The doctors begin discussing the specifics of the situation, and during their evaluation they mention that the woman has alcohol on her breath and discover that her toes and fingers are frozen.

She comes to and realizes that her wedding ring is missing, and it is at this point that it becomes clear that she may have been drugged, raped, and robbed. Fans can see how the situations plays out when the episodes airs later tonight.

Gehlfuss has been been the lead actor on Chicago Med since the show first aired in 2015. His character is the younger brother of Chicago P.D. character Detective Jay Halstead, who is played by Jesse Lee Soffer.

In 2018, Gehlfuss spoke to Fansided about his role on the series and opened up about many things, including his take on Will Halstead’s relationship with Dr. Natalie Manning (as played by Torrey DeVitto).

“What’s interesting with what’s happening with Will this season is that is because he’s the attending, he has a lot more responsibility,” he said. “He’s learned some lessons about allowing personal stuff to get in the way of his work and trying to save everybody.”

“He’s also becoming less of the Will we’ve seen and Natalie’s sort of starting to take his place. The tables have turned there a little bit,” Gehlfuss went on to say.

“That’s going to be very interesting in their relationship. Our star-crossed lovers are together, no doubt about it, and we’re going to see a lot more of what Will’s like in a relationship, which he’s completely devoted to. This is something he’s wanted for a very long time. But they work together, so this is the biggest hurdle for them in the relationship,” he added.

Ultimately, it did not work out for Will and Natalie, which is something that has been a major element for the current season.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and was recently renewed for Season 5.