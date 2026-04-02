‘Chicago Med’ Cliffhanger Has One Doctor in Danger

Tonight’s new Chicago Med ended on a major cliffhanger for one doctor.

The final seconds left a character in danger, and fans won’t find out what happens next until next week.

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Warning! Spoilers beyond this point for Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 15 (“The Book of Charles”).

In “The Book of Charles,” Oliver Platt’s Dr. Charles has a rough day at the hospital after a harrowing experience working the suicide prevention hotline. The experience shakes him up, and he’s forced to grapple with his own mental health. He ends up arguing with his daughter, accusing a patient in pain of faking it, and even getting into a disagreement with Sharon. Throughout the episode, he gets overwhelmed, so much so that he has to take a breather.

Pictured: Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Then the patient he was seeing deliberately swallowed drain cleaner so she could try to get help, and it became a breaking point for Dr. Charles. At the end of the episode, the psychiatrist can barely stand, and when he goes into his office, he’s taken back in time to when he was a child and the house he grew up in, and he’s unable to go back through the door he came in. He’s greeted by his mother, who wonders if he’s in a nightmare rather than a dream. Viewers are then taken back to the real world, where Dr. Charles has collapsed on his office floor and is barely able to talk.

And that’s where the episode ends. There is no telling how long it will take everyone to realize that Dr. Charles is missing and what is really wrong with him. The only bright spot when a character is in danger on Chicago Med, and it happens while at Gaffney, is that they’re at the hospital. But that doesn’t mean that the danger is any lower.

Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

It’s unknown what this cliffhanger means for Dr. Charles. Oliver Platt has been a staple on Chicago Med since the very beginning and is one of the few remaining original stars on the medical drama. NBC did also recently renew Med for Season 12, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the show wanted to go through some more changes before the new season. But getting rid of Dr. Charles, especially this way, would be harsh. But just because this cliffhanger is troubling, it doesn’t mean that this is it for Dr. Charles.

Fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, to see what happens on Chicago Med. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.