'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire' Not on Tonight Due to Inauguration Special

Unfortunately for One Chicago fans, NBC will not air a new Chicago Med or Chicago Fire episode tonight. Instead, the network will broadcast a special from Wednesday's Presidential Inauguration. The inauguration special will be hosted by America's favorite dad Tom Hanks (one of the first celebrities to catch COVID and recover) and features performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Foo Fighters, and Bruce Springsteen. Kerry Washington, Ant Clemons, Eva Longoria, Jon Bon Jovi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, and Black Pumas are also expected to make appearances.

Barring any more unforeseen interruptions, NBC will pick up its regular schedule next week with a new episode of each show. According to the synopsis, next week's episode of Chicago Med follows "Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning as they lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman; Dr. Halstead, who faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial; and Dr. Choi clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself."

This marks the second time this month that the network has pre-empted its Wednesday night primetime series. NBC previously changed its programming schedule on Jan. 6, pushing Chicago Med and Chicago Fire out of their original slot to cover the Capitol riots.

Joe Biden's inauguration certainly broke the internet Wednesday morning as many Twitter users had a laugh at his middle name (Robinnette), or focused on the fancy clothing from Vice President Kamala Harris and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. Other notable highlights from the event included performances from Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, and Lady Gaga. Also, following up on his promise to not attend, Donald Trump boarded Air Force One with ex-First Lady Melania without making an appearance at the event. Many people watching from home noticed the President didn't seem to have his son Barron with him as he made his exit.

"We've left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field," Trump said in his farewell speech on Wednesday. "In a month when we're sitting in Florida, we can't look at each other and say, 'Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'" Melania also shared her thanks for the support over the years. "Being your first lady was my greatest honor," she said. "Thank you for your love and support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers, God bless you all, God bless your families, and God bless this beautiful nation."