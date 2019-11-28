Why ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ Aren’t on Tonight

It’s the beginning of a long break for the One Chicago Universe. NBC beloved drama series Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. marked their fall finales last week with three jaw-dropping episodes that left plenty of cliffhangers to keep fans talking until its return in January. The network will be giving the entire Wednesday primetime block to Thanksgiving specials to kickstart the holiday weekend.

At 8 p.m. ET, NBC will air a new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games themed for the special holiday. The episode, titled “The Good Son of a Monster”, will feature contestants playing “Dizzy Dash,” “Son of a One Eyed Monster,” “You Bet Your Wife” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to ‘Know or Go’ and the winner of that game advances to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss serves as announcer,” the description for the episode read.

The network will then air A Saturday Night live Thanksgiving Special featuring beloved holiday-themed sketches from the first 44 seasons of the long-running variety sketch series.

One Chicago fans were left with plenty of cliffhangers to hold them over until 2020. Chicago Med saw Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) finally learn the whole truth about Philip (Ian Harding), as she recovered all of her memories from before her serious car crash.

The reveal led to her once again professing her feelings for Will (Nick Gehlfuss). This time, however, he said he could not picture a future for the both of them after all the pain they’ve caused one another. The episode also saw April (Yada DaCosta) get closer to the hospital’s newest doctor as her boyfriend left for an extended break after a big fight.

On Chicago Fire, Casey (Jesse Spencer) reunited with Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). While the short-lived reunion served as slight torture for fans, the biggest cliffhanger came at the end of the episode when Severide (Taylor Kinney) found himself in a basement with a dangerous man threatening to blow up an entire building.

Chicago P.D. had a big episode as well, as the Intelligence unit reached to save Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) after he was taken. The life-threatening mission helped Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) her true feelings for her partner.

Ready for more One Chicago? The three shows will return for new episodes Wednesday, Jan. 8 starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.